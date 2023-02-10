Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 26 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.0 %

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $746.98 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $766.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

