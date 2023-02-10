Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $883,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock worth $164,694,596. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.