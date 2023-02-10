Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after buying an additional 6,477,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.