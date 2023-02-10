Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Reaches $3.53 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and $836.96 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $6.94 or 0.00031899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

