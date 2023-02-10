Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 3,902 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CDAY traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 274,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.