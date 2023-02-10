Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.18. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 977,587 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 30.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
