Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

CCS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Century Communities by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Century Communities by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.