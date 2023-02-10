Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $15.55 million and $694,966.94 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00436835 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.33 or 0.28936749 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00447983 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

