Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.92) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 132 ($1.59).

LON CNA opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.20. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.10 ($1.23).

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,449.12). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,601 shares of company stock worth $639,281.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

