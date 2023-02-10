Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.92) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 132 ($1.59).
Centrica Stock Up 0.8 %
LON CNA opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.20. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.10 ($1.23).
Insider Transactions at Centrica
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Further Reading
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.