Celer Network Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Celer Network has a market cap of $122.31 million and approximately $61.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

