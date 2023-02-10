C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of C&C Group stock remained flat at $1.89 on Friday. C&C Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.
C&C Group Company Profile
Further Reading
