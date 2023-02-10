C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of C&C Group stock remained flat at $1.89 on Friday. C&C Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

