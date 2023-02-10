Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Down 94.8% in January

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cazoo Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CZOO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 168,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cazoo Group by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cazoo Group

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZOO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cazoo Group from $18.00 to $7.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cazoo Group from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.