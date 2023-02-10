Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Down 94.8% in January

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cazoo Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of CZOO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 168,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $98.60.
Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cazoo Group by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
About Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
