Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $290.47 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $303.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.