Casper Price Up 9.5% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $423.89 million and $13.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,489,845,163 coins and its circulating supply is 10,737,958,303 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,487,678,470 with 10,735,933,396 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04073479 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $13,224,048.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

