Casper Price Hits $0.0382 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Casper has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $410.56 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00429182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.10 or 0.28429823 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00440074 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,490,827,335 coins and its circulating supply is 10,738,876,202 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,489,845,163 with 10,737,958,303 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03881745 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $14,091,942.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.