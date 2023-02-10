Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 4,111.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTAQ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Institutional Trading of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 115.5% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 640,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 343,098 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

