CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $62.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $113.54.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

