Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.17.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $217.92 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

