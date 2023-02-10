Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.17.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CSL stock opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $217.92 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.