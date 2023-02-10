Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($167.74) to €167.00 ($179.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.65. 1,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $171.10.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

