Carl C. Icahn Sells 24,045 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,791,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,581,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Trading Down 3.1 %

HRI traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.89. 311,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,330. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $171.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

