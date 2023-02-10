Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.07.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.