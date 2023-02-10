Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Humana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.86. 193,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

