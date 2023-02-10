Capitolis Advisors LLC Makes New $4.71 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Netflix by 114.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 676,680 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $7.87 on Friday, reaching $354.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,695. The stock has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $411.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.85 and its 200 day moving average is $275.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Further Reading

