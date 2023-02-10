Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $115.60 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.