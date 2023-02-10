Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Featured Articles

