Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $202.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average is $156.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

