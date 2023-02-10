Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.