Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 934 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $256,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

FITB stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.