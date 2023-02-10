Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 782 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 374.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

