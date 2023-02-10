Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Trading Down 9.1%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 111,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 117,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cansortium in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cansortium Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

