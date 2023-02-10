Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 41.67% from the stock’s previous close.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.87.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.00. 2,742,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,272. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.07.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

