CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.38

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $422,760.75 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,895.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00421787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00096218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.11 or 0.00717451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00584857 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004564 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.