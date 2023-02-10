Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Stock Position Raised by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,605 shares during the period. Canna-Global Acquisition makes up about 1.3% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rpo LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,405. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.