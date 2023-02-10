Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.
Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. 697,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,114. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
