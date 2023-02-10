Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. 697,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,114. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,830,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

