Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.
Canada Goose Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.