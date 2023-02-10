Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 63.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

