Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCORF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 81,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

