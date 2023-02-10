Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
Shares of CCORF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 81,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaccord Genuity Group (CCORF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.