Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $124.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $121.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 2,607,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.