Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $124.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $121.75.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
