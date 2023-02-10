Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 1.6 %

CF opened at C$11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Raymond James cut their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

