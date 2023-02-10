Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.22.
Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $77.44.
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
