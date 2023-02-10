Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.22.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calix Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Calix by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.