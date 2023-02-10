BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Up 1,441.5% in January

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, an increase of 1,441.5% from the January 15th total of 461,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 27.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,078,576. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.43.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.73 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BuzzFeed will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 1,437,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.