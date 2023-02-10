Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $737.97

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.97 ($8.87) and traded as low as GBX 688 ($8.27). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 688 ($8.27), with a volume of 183,866 shares traded.
Burford Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 737.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33,775.00.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Recommended Stories
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.