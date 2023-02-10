Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $737.97

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.97 ($8.87) and traded as low as GBX 688 ($8.27). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 688 ($8.27), with a volume of 183,866 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 737.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33,775.00.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

