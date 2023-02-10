BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $205.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.10. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

