BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as high as C$3.82. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 25,267 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTB.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$316.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.88.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

