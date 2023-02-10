Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Bruker Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.31. 1,346,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.94.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Bruker

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

