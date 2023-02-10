Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

