Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Bruker also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Up 2.9 %

BRKR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. 309,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

Insider Activity at Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bruker by 357.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.