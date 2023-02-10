Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Bruker Stock Up 2.6 %

BRKR stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 274,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,511. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

