Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BN. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BN opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $889,171,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $595,699,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $784,527,000. Finally, Markel Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $274,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

