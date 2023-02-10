Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Financial Contrast

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Risk and Volatility
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -29.91, meaning that its share price is 3,091% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
57.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|Royal Olympic Cruise Lines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.98, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
|$14.43 billion
|1.08
|$341.00 million
|$0.14
|248.35
|Royal Olympic Cruise Lines
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.
Profitability
This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
|2.09%
|1.20%
|0.41%
|Royal Olympic Cruise Lines
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate. The Utilities segment includes regulation of business which earn a return on asset base. The Transport segment consists of transportation for freight, bulk commodities, and passenger. The Midstream segment comprises of systems that gives energy transmission, gathering, processing, and storage services. The Data Infrastructure segment involves the critical infrastructure and services to global communication companies. The company was founded in July 1905 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines
Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc engages in the operation of cruises in Eastern Mediterranean. It offers cruises in the Mediterranean, South and Central American, Northern European, Baltic and Black sea regions. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
