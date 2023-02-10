Brookfield Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at C$49.43 on Friday. Brookfield has a 52-week low of C$41.78 and a 52-week high of C$55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.39.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.56 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$63.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

